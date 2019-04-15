Linde PLC (LIN) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,438,082.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $10,144,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $13,419,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $180.35 on Monday. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $185.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Linde’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

