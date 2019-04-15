Linde PLC (LIN) Holdings Decreased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $180.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $185.92. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.18.

In other news, insider Anne K. Roby sold 3,159 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $558,416.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $10,144,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $13,419,200. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

