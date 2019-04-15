Linde PLC (LIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €190.33 ($221.32).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

ETR:LIN traded down €1.00 ($1.16) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €158.75 ($184.59). The company had a trading volume of 511,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. Linde has a 52 week low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 52 week high of €191.80 ($223.02). The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

