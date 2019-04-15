LINA Price Tops $0.0313 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. LINA has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $45,629.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LINA has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00379154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.01187622 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00211730 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001523 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005833 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,928,391 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

