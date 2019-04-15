Lido Advisors LLC Buys 6,022 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,947,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,976,000 after buying an additional 1,696,074 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2,345.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 55,563,977 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,334,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,163,000 after buying an additional 455,380 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,621,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,236,000 after buying an additional 584,443 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,638,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,962,000 after buying an additional 4,071,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

