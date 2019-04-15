Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Guggenheim cut Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its websites.

