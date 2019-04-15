Lennox International (LII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Lennox International has set its FY 2019 guidance at $12.00-12.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $12.00-12.60 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93. The company had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.97 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 297.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $273.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $177.36 and a twelve month high of $276.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

In related news, VP Chris Kosel sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $104,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $908,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,912 shares in the company, valued at $11,609,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,468 shares of company stock worth $12,069,435. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $276.36 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.03.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

