Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 3,799 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.15% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 2,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $106,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,222 shares in the company, valued at $351,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.32. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 9.57%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

