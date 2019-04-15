Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Mobile Mini by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 89,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,187,000 after purchasing an additional 91,893 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Mobile Mini by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MINI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of MINI stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. Mobile Mini Inc has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.55 million. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile Mini Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

