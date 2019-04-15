Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 46,663 shares during the period. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $12,639,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

HT stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $708.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

