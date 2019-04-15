Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after buying an additional 336,398 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 79,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,402,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

