Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Position in Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Triton International by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,275,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,620,000 after buying an additional 671,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,462,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 954,293.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 544,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after buying an additional 543,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Triton International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,542,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,195,000 after buying an additional 317,813 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

In related news, Director Pincus (Ganymede-Ii) P. Warburg sold 7,132,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $221,829,769.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRTN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triton International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Triton International stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.35. Triton International Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $39.56.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $355.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.00 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Position in Triton International Ltd (TRTN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/landsberg-bennett-dubbaneh-llc-increases-position-in-triton-international-ltd-trtn.html.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.