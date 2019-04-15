Land Securities Group (LSGOF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Land Securities Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

LSGOF stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

