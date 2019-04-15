Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Stake Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 347.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 94,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,121,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.04 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

