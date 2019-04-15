KushCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (KUSH)

KushCoin (CURRENCY:KUSH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One KushCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. KushCoin has a market cap of $150,506.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of KushCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KushCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.57 or 0.02360563 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010204 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000348 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001425 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000702 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About KushCoin

KushCoin (KUSH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. KushCoin’s total supply is 5,630,849 coins. KushCoin’s official Twitter account is @kushcoindev . The official website for KushCoin is kushcoin.co

KushCoin Coin Trading

KushCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KushCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KushCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KushCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

