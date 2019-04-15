Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Stake Lessened by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLIC opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

