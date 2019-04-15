Kroger Co (KR) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $1,961,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

