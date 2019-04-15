Knick Exploration (KNX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Knick Exploration Inc (CVE:KNX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1002000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $623,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.71.

Knick Exploration Company Profile (CVE:KNX)

Knick Exploration Inc engages in the identification and exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its exploration projects include the East-West gold property consisting of seven staked claims covering 184 hectares in Dubuisson Township, Quebec; the Triple Lake gold, VMS property that consists of 7 claims as 60 claims units covering approximately 960 hectares located in Bartlett, Musgrove and McArthur Townships; and the Trecesson property.

