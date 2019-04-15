Kimball International (KBAL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $14.67 on Friday. Kimball International has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kimball International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Kimball International by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Kimball International by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

