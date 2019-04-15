Kimball International (KBAL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $14.67 on Friday. Kimball International has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.90.
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter.
About Kimball International
Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.
