Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 6,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,451,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,412,206 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $77.15 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Justin William Smart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $383,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,167,381.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward F. Brennan sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,476.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,799 shares of company stock worth $4,766,078 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

