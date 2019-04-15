KeyCorp Boosts Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Price Target to $220.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ FY2020 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.20.

APD opened at $194.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $195.36.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2,002.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,469,000 after acquiring an additional 336,421 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 45.7% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

