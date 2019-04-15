KERING S A/ADR (PPRUY) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS: PPRUY) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare KERING S A/ADR to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

KERING S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. KERING S A/ADR pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 32.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KERING S A/ADR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KERING S A/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75 KERING S A/ADR Competitors 189 688 775 40 2.39

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 7.15%. Given KERING S A/ADR’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KERING S A/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

KERING S A/ADR has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KERING S A/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KERING S A/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KERING S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A KERING S A/ADR Competitors 7.10% 18.05% 9.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KERING S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KERING S A/ADR and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KERING S A/ADR $16.14 billion $3.11 billion 22.72 KERING S A/ADR Competitors $13.74 billion $1.05 billion 35.13

KERING S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. KERING S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

KERING S A/ADR rivals beat KERING S A/ADR on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides its products under the Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Boucheron, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Pomellato, Qeelin, Sowind, Stella McCartney, Ulysse Nardin, Tomas Maier, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Puma, Volcom, and Kering brand names. It sells its products through department stores, multi-brand stores, and franchise stores, as well as retail channels and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

