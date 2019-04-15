Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.73. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.41.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.23). As a group, analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

