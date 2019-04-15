K&S (SDF) PT Set at €19.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SDF. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of K&S in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.48 ($23.82).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of SDF opened at €17.79 ($20.68) on Thursday. K&S has a 12-month low of €14.61 ($16.98) and a 12-month high of €25.86 ($30.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.