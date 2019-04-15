JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 59” Price Target for Lafargeholcim (LHN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 59 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 43 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 54 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 51.66.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

