Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $135.98 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $362.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.58.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

