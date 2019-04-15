Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,192,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $4,064,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 894,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,561. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 26% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/johnson-controls-international-plc-jci-shares-bought-by-farmers-merchants-trust-co-of-chambersburg-pa.html.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.