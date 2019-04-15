Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $109,373,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $1,843.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $905.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,543.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,920.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.02.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,314,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total transaction of $3,622,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,111,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/joel-isaacson-co-llc-purchases-205-shares-of-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.