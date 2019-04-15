Jiyo [OLD] (JIYO) Market Cap Tops $154.00

Jiyo [OLD] (CURRENCY:JIYO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Jiyo [OLD] has a total market cap of $154.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Jiyo [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jiyo [OLD] coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jiyo [OLD] has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jiyo [OLD] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00378512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.01095699 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00212868 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Jiyo [OLD] Profile

Jiyo [OLD]’s total supply is 8,281,707 coins and its circulating supply is 6,100,012 coins. Jiyo [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @team_jiyo . The official website for Jiyo [OLD] is www.jiyo.io

Jiyo [OLD] Coin Trading

Jiyo [OLD] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jiyo [OLD] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jiyo [OLD] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jiyo [OLD] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jiyo [OLD] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jiyo [OLD] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.