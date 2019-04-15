JetBlue Airways’ (JBLU) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their market perform rating on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JBLU. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays downgraded JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.44%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,275 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,224,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,506.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,004,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 103.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,217,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,285 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,115,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3,614.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,300,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.