JCIC Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.58 Million in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Stock

JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 1.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.51 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.02.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $123.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,828,556.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,506,095.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $6,094,928.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,963,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,889,026,964.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,040,990 shares of company stock valued at $129,682,182. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

