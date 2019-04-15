Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 29,957 Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 32.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

NYSE:RCUS opened at $12.82 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/jane-street-group-llc-purchases-shares-of-29957-arcus-biosciences-inc-rcus.html.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.