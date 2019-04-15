Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 29,957 Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 32.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RCUS opened at $12.82 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody.
Read More: Golden Cross
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS).
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.