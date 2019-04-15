Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 5,332.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 758,272 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 56.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.75. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

