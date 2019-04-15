Jaguar Health (JAGX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 70,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,383,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

