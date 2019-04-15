Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 223 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 244,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,303,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 62,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $4,599,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded down $3.19 on Monday, hitting $102.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. ValuEngine lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $124.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

