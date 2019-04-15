J M Smucker Co (SJM) Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 364.1% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 68,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 53,591 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $118.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.15%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.91.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

