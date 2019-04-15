Iungo Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Iungo has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Iungo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. Iungo has a total market cap of $228,436.00 and $3,015.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iungo alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $630.40 or 0.12516895 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00044644 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00001113 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iungo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iungo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.