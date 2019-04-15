iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) is Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,793,000.

Shares of IJS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.53. 2,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,157. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.72 and a one year high of $174.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5638 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

