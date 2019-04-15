iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Shares Bought by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 91.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $3,339,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $176.31. 353,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,954. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $178.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5871 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

