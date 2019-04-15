WP Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Index (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Index were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Index during the third quarter worth $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Index in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Index in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Index in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Index by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Index alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Index stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $40.72. 897,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,649,355. iShares MSCI Brazil Index has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares MSCI Brazil Index (EWZ) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/ishares-msci-brazil-index-ewz-shares-sold-by-wp-advisors-llc.html.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil Index (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.