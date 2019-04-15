iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG) Stake Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,665,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $961,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $64.64 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/ishares-global-financials-etf-ixg-stake-decreased-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.