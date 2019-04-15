iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) Position Trimmed by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $277,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $25,402,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $94.82 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $94.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.8221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/ishares-core-high-dividend-etf-hdv-position-trimmed-by-cra-financial-services-llc.html.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.