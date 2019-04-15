iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) Shares Bought by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WP Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 113.5% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 205,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 109,137 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $738,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,010,000 after purchasing an additional 210,318 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,765. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

