Investors Buy Shares of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $90.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $57.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $32.98 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Intuitive Surgical had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Intuitive Surgical traded down ($6.04) for the day and closed at $576.81

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.17.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $14,652,271.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,493,382.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $229,013.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,005.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,205,382 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14,633,595 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/investors-buy-shares-of-intuitive-surgical-isrg-on-weakness.html.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.