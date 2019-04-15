Investors Buy Morgan Stanley (MS) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $157.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $68.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $88.67 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Morgan Stanley had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Morgan Stanley traded down ($0.61) for the day and closed at $46.08

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. HSBC set a $48.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $675,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

