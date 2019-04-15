Investors Buy Metlife (MET) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $70.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.14 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Metlife had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Metlife traded down ($0.61) for the day and closed at $45.25

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.76.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Metlife had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metlife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,503.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $456,964.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1,052.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metlife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

