Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for RWE (RWE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RWE (FRA: RWE):

4/9/2019 – RWE was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2019 – RWE was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2019 – RWE was given a new €29.50 ($34.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – RWE was given a new €27.50 ($31.98) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2019 – RWE was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2019 – RWE was given a new €29.50 ($34.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2019 – RWE was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2019 – RWE was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – RWE was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – RWE was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – RWE was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – RWE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/14/2019 – RWE was given a new €24.50 ($28.49) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – RWE was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RWE stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting €23.56 ($27.40). 1,083,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. RWE AG has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

