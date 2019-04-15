Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/13/2019 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

4/11/2019 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/10/2019 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.50.

4/4/2019 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/26/2019 – Pan American Silver is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2019 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

3/1/2019 – Pan American Silver had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

2/27/2019 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/22/2019 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/22/2019 – Pan American Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -0.13. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 506,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,358,000 after buying an additional 1,106,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $25,283,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

