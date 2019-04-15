Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) Stake Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 429.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

IIM opened at $14.44 on Monday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/invesco-value-municipal-income-trust-iim-stake-lessened-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0588 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.