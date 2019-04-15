Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Holdings Lifted by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 772.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $185.83 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $187.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3242 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

